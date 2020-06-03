Avalon is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Southern Pacific.

Design

Avalon measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Avalon has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Avalon has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Avalon accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.