Avalon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Delta Marine in Seattle, United States and most recently refitted in 2014.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Avalon measures 46.02 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.74 metres and a beam of 9.69 metres.

Avalon has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Avalon has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Avalon has a fuel capacity of 78,661 litres, and a water capacity of 11,651 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Avalon accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Avalon has a hull NB of 151037.

Avalon flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.