Avangard II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Avangard Yachts.

Design

Avangard II measures 49.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.55 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres.

Avangard II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti.

Avangard II also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Avangard II has a top speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Avangard II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Avangard Yachts.

Design

Avangard II measures 49.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.55 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres.

Avangard II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti.

Avangard II also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Avangard II has a top speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Avangard II has a fuel capacity of 100,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 8,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Avangard II accommodates up to 12 guests .

Other Specifications

Avangard II has a hull NB of 004.