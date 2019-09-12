Avant Garde 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by CRN, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Avant Garde 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by CRN, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Avant Garde 2 measures 42.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 8.7 metres.

Avant Garde 2 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Avant Garde 2 also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Avant Garde 2 has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Avant Garde 2 has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,889 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Avant Garde 2 accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Avant Garde 2 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 43/06.

Avant Garde 2 flies the flag of Malta.