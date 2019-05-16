Motor yacht Avanti is a stunning superyacht: built by the famous German shipyard Lürssen with an opulent interior and exterior by Winch Design, Avanti is an elegant five deck vessel of sleek lines and immense open spaces for entertainment. Designed to have substantial speed and range, excellent crew service, a private Owner’s area, professional dive centre, capacious tender storage and the ability to cruise for thirty days at a time, Avanti is a superior charter yacht offering incredible opportunities for exotic discovery and intense relaxation.

Winch Design have incorporated a French Deco design throughout Avanti, a more masculine version of the sumptuous Art Deco movement. The resulting interiors are incredibly chic as well as comfortably French with an American twist. Some of the interior allure comes from the appropriate use of colour and beautiful stonework, which plays a strong role in the detailing and features thirty different stones selected from Antelli stonecutters in Verona, Italy. The lighting throughout Avanti is indirect and balancing the French feel is the freestanding spiral stainless staircase, inspired by old movies sets. Another intriguing design feature is the rotating vestibule, or piano atrium, whose circular leather walls can connect or close off the main salon and dining room for increased entertainment space or added privacy. The forward salon on the deck above enjoys an illuminate ceiling that soars to four metres creating an immense feeling of space and with stylized ventilation grills and furniture which further the expression of the French Deco theme. This upper salon also boasts a Linn media centre with surround sound and a sixty inch plasma screen for ultimate relaxation and complete entertainment.

Avanti accommodates twelve guests, along with sixteen expert crew members, in considerable style with an immense Owner’s suite, VIP suite and four additional staterooms. The Owner’s suite is a two-story apartment that lies forward on the main and upper decks. Incorporating sleeping, dressing and relaxation spaces, an office and an outdoor lounging area, this is a truly self-contained suite. Notable amenities of the Owner’s full beam suite include his and hers bathrooms and his and hers walk in wardrobes and dressing rooms. A hallway leads to the Owner’s Observation Lounge while the Owner’s Sun Deck gives the owner plenty of privacy without denying guests use of the deck. The VIP suite lies aft on the upper deck, while the four additional staterooms are located on the lower deck. Two of the staterooms link to make an additional VIP suite.

Avanti’s arsenal of toys include two wave runners, scuba diving equipment, snorkel gear, fishing equipment, water skis and two thirty foot custom tenders. Onboard a twelve person Jacuzzi keeps things relaxed and comfortable.

Avanti is available for charter in the Mediterranean for the summer season and the Caribbean and the Bahamas during the winter season.