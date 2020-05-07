Length 33.5m
Year 2016
Avatar
2016|
Motor Yacht
Feadship has launched an innovative 34-metre motoryacht which reinforces the brand’s celebrated ability to surprise and delight. She features a record amount of glass as a proportion of the exterior profile plus an awesome array of features found on much larger Feadships.
The essence of Feadship and the bedrock of its premium brand status in the luxury motoryacht world is a dedicated focus on building entirely bespoke superyachts between 40 and 100-plus metres. However, as CEO Henk de Vries explains, underpinning this decades-long success story has been an ability to respond positively to off-the-wall requests.