Avella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Azimut Yachts in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Avella measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.11 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 167 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Avella has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Avella also features naval architecture by Ugo Costaguta and Terence Disdale.

Performance and Capabilities

Avella has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Avella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Azimut Yachts in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Avella measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.11 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 167 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Avella has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Avella also features naval architecture by Ugo Costaguta and Terence Disdale.

Performance and Capabilities

Avella has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Avella has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,275 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Avella accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Avella is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 105/16.

Avella flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.