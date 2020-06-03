Aventura is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Royal Denship and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Aventura measures 33.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.90 metres and a beam of 8.02 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 136 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aventura has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Fontaine Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Aventura has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system

Aventura is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Royal Denship and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Aventura measures 33.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.90 metres and a beam of 8.02 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 136 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aventura has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Fontaine Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Aventura has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Aventura has a fuel capacity of 10 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aventura accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aventura is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 106.

Aventura is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.