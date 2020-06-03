Aventure is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by H.J. Baso shipyard.

Design

Aventure measures 29 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 49 tonnes.

Her interior design is by Richomme.

Performance and Capabilities

Aventure has a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Aventure has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Aventure accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.