Length 29m
Year 2012
Aventure
2012|
Motor Yacht
Aventure is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by H.J. Baso shipyard.
Design
Aventure measures 29 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 49 tonnes.
Her interior design is by Richomme.
Performance and Capabilities
Aventure has a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.
Aventure has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.
Accommodation
Aventure accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.