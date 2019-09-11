Aventus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sanlorenzo in Viareggio, Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Aventus measures 33.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 266 tonnes.

Aventus has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Aventus also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Aventus has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 1.00 knots.

Aventus has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Aventus accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aventus has a hull NB of SD112/35.

Aventus is a RINA class yacht.