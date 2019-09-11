We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Aventus
2014|
Motor Yacht
Aventus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sanlorenzo in Viareggio, Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Aventus measures 33.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 266 tonnes.
Aventus has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Aventus also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Performance and Capabilities
Aventus has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 1.00 knots.
Aventus has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
Aventus accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Aventus has a hull NB of SD112/35.
Aventus is a RINA class yacht.