Aviva
2017|
Motor Yacht
Aviva is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Abeking & Rasmussen, in Germany.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
Aviva measures 98.40 metres in length and has a beam of 17.24 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 5,000 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Aviva has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.
Aviva also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Performance and Capabilities
Aviva has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Aviva accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 35 crew members.
Other Specifications
Aviva has a hull NB of 6501.
Aviva is a Lloyds Register class yacht.