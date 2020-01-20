Aviva is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Abeking & Rasmussen, in Germany.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Aviva measures 98.40 metres in length and has a beam of 17.24 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 5,000 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aviva has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Aviva also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Aviva has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aviva accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 35 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aviva has a hull NB of 6501.

Aviva is a Lloyds Register class yacht.