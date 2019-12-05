Aviva is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany and most recently refitted in 2012.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Aviva measures 68.00 metres in length and has a beam of 12.3 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,845 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aviva has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Aviva also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Aviva has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aviva accommodates up to 16 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aviva is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6475.

Aviva is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.