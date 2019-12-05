Aviva
2007|
Motor Yacht
Aviva is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany and most recently refitted in 2012.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
Aviva measures 68.00 metres in length and has a beam of 12.3 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,845 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Aviva has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Reymond Langton Design.
Aviva also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Performance and Capabilities
Aviva has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Aviva accommodates up to 16 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.
Other Specifications
Aviva is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6475.
Aviva is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.