Aviva is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Aviva measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 6.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 183 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aviva has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Kha Shing Enterprises Co..

Aviva also features naval architecture by Monte Fino.

Performance and Capabilities

Aviva has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aviva has a fuel capacity of 2 litres, and a water capacity of 5 litres.

Accommodation

Aviva accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aviva has a hull NB of 289.

Aviva flies the flag of the USA.