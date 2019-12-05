Away S
1991|
Motor Yacht
Away S is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Codecasa.
Design
Away S measures 49.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.68 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 618 tonnes.
Away S has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Away S also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Away S has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Away S has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Away S has a fuel capacity of 113,000 litres, and a water capacity of 34,000 litres.
She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Away S accommodates up to 12 guests .
Other Specifications
Away S has a hull NB of C.101.