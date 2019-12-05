Read online now
Away S is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Codecasa.

Design

Away S measures 49.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.68 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 618 tonnes.

Away S has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Away S also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Away S has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Away S has a fuel capacity of 113,000 litres, and a water capacity of 34,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Away S accommodates up to 12 guests .

Other Specifications

Away S has a hull NB of C.101.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

9.3m

crew:

-

draft:

2.68m
