Away S is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Codecasa.

Design

Away S measures 49.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.68 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 618 tonnes.

Away S has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Away S also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Away S has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Away S has a fuel capacity of 113,000 litres, and a water capacity of 34,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Away S accommodates up to 12 guests .

Other Specifications

Away S has a hull NB of C.101.