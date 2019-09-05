Read online now
Awesome is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .

Design

Awesome measures 39.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 235 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Awesome has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Awesome also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Awesome has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 31.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system

Awesome has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Awesome accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Awesome has a hull NB of 130/04.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

35Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.76m

crew:

6

draft:

1.35m
