Awol is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sanlorenzo and most recently refitted in 2018.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Awol measures 37.44 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 308 tonnes.

Awol has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Awol also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Awol has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Awol accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.