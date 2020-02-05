Axantha II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by JFA Chantier Naval, in France.

Design

Axantha II measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.75 metres.

Axantha II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Axantha II also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Axantha II has a top speed of 14.80 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 7,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Axantha II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Axantha II is MCA compliant

Axantha II flies the flag of Portugal.