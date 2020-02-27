Axia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2005.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Axia measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 164 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Axia has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Axia also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.

Performance and Capabilities

Axia has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Axia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2005.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Axia measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 164 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Axia has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Axia also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.

Performance and Capabilities

Axia has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Axia has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Axia accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Axia has a hull NB of PJ 204.

Axia is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.