Luxury motor yacht Axioma is a 72m steel superyacht to be built by Dunya Yachts, based in Turkey. This impressive yacht was designed by Diana Scott from the dynamic Monaco based design studio, Sterling Scott. The mega yacht’s interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Launched in 2013 this 72m mega yacht will accommodate up to 16 guests in complete luxury. Motor yacht Axioma is designed to the highest standards, offering mechanical efficiency and exceptional style and comfort.



Axioma boasts huge exterior spaces and entertainment areas across her six decks. One of the main features has to be the large wet-edge 'infinity' pool located at the aft on the main deck. Below the pool, is large space to host the Axioma's main tenders.



Axioma’s expansive decks play host to a range of outdoor entertainment areas. The aft upper deck draws guests to dine al-fresco style around a large round table, whilst the sundeck features a large Jacuzzi that is surrounded by sun beds.

Inside, Axioma’s high-volume interior allows incredible, spacious guest areas, including a huge main saloon, which leads out to the yacht’s beach club and infinity pool. Axioma’s upper deck is entirely dedicated to her owners, housing the master suite, walk-in dressing room and a cinema/lounge. On the bridge deck, there is a helipad and a third saloon with glazed roof ceiling that creates a conservatory.



Axioma’s interior has been created using Alberto Pinto’s signature colourful styling. The mega yacht features a palette where reds, emeralds, blues, greens and earth tones combine in different spaces to create an interesting effect.



Alberto Pinto’s aim is to create an atmosphere that resembles a beach house, with simple materials and sophisticated details. Guest rooms feature natural woven straw and each cabin has an association with a different colour chosen for its relation to the marine environment, such as blue, green, yellow, or a coral colour. The VIP suite has sand blasted glass and jade green dyed wood whilst blue marble and blue dyed wood adorns in the master cabin.



Braided brown leather features throughout the halls and the corridors, and different essences of wood feature in the living area and the bridge deck. Fabrics throughout the yacht are created from large knitted canvases in the style of cotton sweaters, mixed with cotton or linen canvases, whilst leather finishes are stitched in the style of saddles and bags. Finally various embroideries complete the décor for the cushions of the couches.



For the exterior, the crew areas and the Capitan’s cabin, the choice leaned towards “navy” colours in blue, white and red, always in association with the bleached oak or teak wood. The exterior furniture in teak and straw is completed by a few pieces of red lacquered teak.



