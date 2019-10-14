Axis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Damen.

One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.

Design

Axis measures 55.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.65 feet and a beam of 9.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 465 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Axis has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Damen.

Axis also features naval architecture by Damen.

Performance and Capabilities

Axis has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Axis . She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

Axis has a hull NB of 547253.

Axis flies the flag of Jamaica.