Axis
2016|
Motor Yacht
Axis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Damen.
One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.
Design
Axis measures 55.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.65 feet and a beam of 9.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 465 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.
Axis has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Damen.
Axis also features naval architecture by Damen.
Performance and Capabilities
Axis has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Axis . She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.
Other Specifications
Axis has a hull NB of 547253.
Axis flies the flag of Jamaica.