Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 6 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 24.62m
Year 2016

AY

2016

|

Motor Yacht

AY is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Monte Carlo Yachts, in Italy.

Monte Carlo Yachts is a pioneering project in the Yachting World breaking new ground.

Design

AY measures 24.62 metres in length and has a beam of 6.15 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

AY has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

AY also features naval architecture by Monte Carlo Yachts.

Model

AY is a semi-custom MCY 80 model.

Performance and Capabilities

AY has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by tf-50a diesel honeywell engines

AY is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Monte Carlo Yachts, in Italy.

Monte Carlo Yachts is a pioneering project in the Yachting World breaking new ground.

Design

AY measures 24.62 metres in length and has a beam of 6.15 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

AY has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

AY also features naval architecture by Monte Carlo Yachts.

Model

AY is a semi-custom MCY 80 model.

Performance and Capabilities

AY has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by tf-50a diesel honeywell engines.

AY has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

AY accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

AY has a hull NB of 80001.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

31Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.15m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Monte Carlo yachts
Related News