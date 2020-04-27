AY54 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

AY54 measures 44.00 metres in length.

AY54 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.

Her interior design is by RWD.

AY54 also features naval architecture by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.

Accommodation

AY54 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

AY54 has a hull NB of AY54.