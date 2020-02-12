Ayouchka is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2009.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Ayouchka measures 28.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 148 tonnes.

Ayouchka has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Ayouchka also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Ayouchka has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Ayouchka is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2009.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Ayouchka measures 28.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 148 tonnes.

Ayouchka has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Ayouchka also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Ayouchka has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ayouchka has a fuel capacity of 16,800 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ayouchka accommodates up to 10 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ayouchka has a hull NB of FB 114.

Ayouchka flies the flag of British.