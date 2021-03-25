Read online now
Length 30.75m
Year 2012

Azimut 100 Leonardo/015

2012

Motor Yacht

Azimut 100 Leonardo/015 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 in Porto di viaeggio, Italy.

Design

Azimut 100 Leonardo/015 measures 30.75 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Azimut 100 Leonardo/015 also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Accommodation

Azimut 100 Leonardo/015 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Azimut 100 Leonardo/015 has a hull NB of 100 Leonardo/015.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

1

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
