Azimut 103S/14 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Azimut 103S/14 measures 30.91 metres in length and has a beam of 7.10 metres.

Azimut 103S/14 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Azimut 103S/14 also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Azimut 103S/14 has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Azimut 103S/14 has a fuel capacity of 12,350 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Azimut 103S/14 has a hull NB of 103S/14.