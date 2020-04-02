We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 30.91m
Year 2011
Azimut 103SL/020
Motor Yacht
Azimut 103SL/020 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.
Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.
Design
Azimut 103SL/020 measures 30.91 metres in length.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.
Azimut 103SL/020 also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.
Accommodation
Azimut 103SL/020 accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
Azimut 103SL/020 has a hull NB of 103SL/020.