Azimut 103SL/020 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Azimut 103SL/020 measures 30.91 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Azimut 103SL/020 also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Accommodation

Azimut 103SL/020 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Azimut 103SL/020 has a hull NB of 103SL/020.