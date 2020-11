Azimut 103SL/024 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 in Porto di viaeggio, Italy.

Design

Azimut 103SL/024 measures 30.91 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Azimut 103SL/024 also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Accommodation

Azimut 103SL/024 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Azimut 103SL/024 has a hull NB of 103SL/024.