Azimut 105/31 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Azimut 105/31 measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.97 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.

Azimut 105/31 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Azimut 105/31 also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Azimut 105/31 has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Azimut 105/31 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Azimut 105/31 measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.97 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.

Azimut 105/31 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Azimut 105/31 also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Azimut 105/31 has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Azimut 105/31 has a fuel capacity of 17,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Other Specifications

Azimut 105/31 has a hull NB of 105/31.