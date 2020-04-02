We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Azimut 105/31
2011|
Motor Yacht
Azimut 105/31 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.
Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.
Design
Azimut 105/31 measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.97 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.
Azimut 105/31 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.
Azimut 105/31 also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Azimut 105/31 has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Azimut 105/31 has a fuel capacity of 17,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Other Specifications
Azimut 105/31 has a hull NB of 105/31.