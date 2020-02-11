AZIMUT 116 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

AZIMUT 116 measures 35 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.04 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 260 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

AZIMUT 116 has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

AZIMUT 116 also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini.

Model

AZIMUT 116 is a semi-custom Azimut 116 model.

Whilst the size of this yacht will amaze you, what will win you over completely is the elegance of its lines and the harm ony of its design. Because there can't be greatness without class or perform ance. In fact, the size of the Azimut 116 doesn't stop you experiencing the emotions that only speed at sea can give you. Experience the excitement of a planing hull, with all the p rivileges th at only an adm iral can grant.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 116 semi-custom model include: Mr. D, Alleato, Hye Seas II, Kasioka, Squalo, TV, Abie, Activaclub, Blue, La Dea, Arrecho, Tail Lights, Cinque, Giaola-Lu, Artemy.

Performance and Capabilities

AZIMUT 116 has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.

AZIMUT 116 has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,880 litres.

Accommodation

AZIMUT 116 accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

AZIMUT 116 flies the flag of Marshall Islands.