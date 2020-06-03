Azimut 98 Leonardo is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Azimut 98 Leonardo measures 30.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 7.11 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 110,000 tonnes.

Azimut 98 Leonardo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Azimut 98 Leonardo is a semi-custom Azimut 98 Leonardo model.

The 98 Azimut Leonardo is something new, a fusion between the thrill of an open boat with the breeding and refinement of a mega luxury yacht. Strong, proud, challenging the status quo and braking the rules. The 98 is an attitude, a frame of mind. It is a special yacht for an independent soul. It is a yacht that is both spirited and sensual- Bold, and cutting-edge. The 98 Leonardo... in a word... "Avant-garde".

Other yachts based on this Azimut 98 Leonardo semi-custom model include: Abigaille, Abigaile, Melina B, Necklace, Crystal, Leonardo II, Papos M, Ann G, Skazka, The Sultans Way 001, Leonardo, Calamonte.

Performance and Capabilities

Azimut 98 Leonardo has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

Azimut 98 Leonardo is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Azimut 98 Leonardo measures 30.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 7.11 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 110,000 tonnes.

Azimut 98 Leonardo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Azimut 98 Leonardo is a semi-custom Azimut 98 Leonardo model.

The 98 Azimut Leonardo is something new, a fusion between the thrill of an open boat with the breeding and refinement of a mega luxury yacht. Strong, proud, challenging the status quo and braking the rules. The 98 is an attitude, a frame of mind. It is a special yacht for an independent soul. It is a yacht that is both spirited and sensual- Bold, and cutting-edge. The 98 Leonardo... in a word... "Avant-garde".

Other yachts based on this Azimut 98 Leonardo semi-custom model include: Abigaille, Abigaile, Melina B, Necklace, Crystal, Leonardo II, Papos M, Ann G, Skazka, The Sultans Way 001, Leonardo, Calamonte.

Performance and Capabilities

Azimut 98 Leonardo has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Azimut 98 Leonardo has a fuel capacity of 10,981 litres, and a water capacity of 1,801 litres.

Accommodation

Azimut 98 Leonardo accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.