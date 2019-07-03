Azimut Custom 116 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Azimut Custom 116 measures 35.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Azimut Custom 116 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Azimut Yachts.

Her interior design is by Baldwin Yacht Interiors.

Performance and Capabilities

Azimut Custom 116 has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Azimut Custom 116 accommodates up to 13 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Azimut Custom 116 is a R.I.N.A. class yacht.