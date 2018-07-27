Azimut Grande 32 Metri is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Azimut Grande 32 Metri measures 32 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.92 feet and a beam of 7.3 feet.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Achille Salvagni.

Azimut Grande 32 Metri also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Azimut Grande 32 Metri has a top speed of 26.50 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

Azimut Grande 32 Metri has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Azimut Grande 32 Metri contains 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.