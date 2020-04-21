Perfectly on schedule, ISAYACHTS takes the ISA 41M AZIZA out of the shed and gets the boat ready for her launching. AZIZA is the first of the 5 fully custom motor yachts under construction at the shipyard.

Designed by Andrea Vallicelli, the 41 meter developed from the new 39 meter Classic platform is a three-deck displacement motor yacht with steel hull and aluminium superstructure. The design of this gem of a motor yacht is based on 3 fundamental elements: the visual centre back on the stern, an aggressive streamlined bow and enormous volumes.

M/Y AZIZA was sold in late 2011 and took about 20 months to build, involving about 250 people. The yacht will be launched on April 20 and delivered at the end of June, in line with the contract terms.



The area of the shed where AZIZA was built will not remain vacant for long, as the hull of the big ISA54M is standing by to enter and start finishing works. In the shed there are also ISA 43M Granturismo and ISA 66M Granturismo under construction.