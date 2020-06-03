Azizam is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by JFA Chantier Naval and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Azizam measures 25.75 metres in length and has a beam of 11.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 111 tonnes.

Her interior design is by Pierre Jacques.

Azizam also features naval architecture by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Azizam has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Azizam accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.