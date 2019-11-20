Motor yacht Azteca, formally Clarena II, was built in 2009 by Italian shipyard CRN and at the time of her launch she was the largest yacht ever to be launched by the company. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features naval architecture by CRN and the interior and exterior design talents of Nuvolari & Lenard. This twin-screw superyacht measures 72 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Built specifically for guests to interact closely with the ocean, motor yacht Azteca is the latest build for the previous owner of the 2003, 46 metre Clarena also designed by Nuvolari & Lenard.

The new Azteca, known as hull number 124, was designed through thoughtful analysis of the Owner’s wishes, resulting in a dashing hull-shape, a sharp bow, and modern, streamlined external forms.

Her owner desired a yacht that would be a perfect tribute to family life at sea, and her designers honoured this request by incorporating an innovative 100 square-metre beach club aft.

Here, the swim platform transforms into a large beach area almost in the sea itself, fully equipped with a shower and chairs ideal for sunbathing. For those who wish to sit inside, the adjoining internal area is designed for comfort and relaxation, outfitted with sofas so guests can enjoy the proximity of the sea.

Amongst her six cabins are a lavish owner suite and five double cabins. The accommodations are well-worth a mention onboard Azteca; the Owner’s suite alone covers 120 square-metres. Found forward on the main deck, the suite is accessed via private lobby and includes his and hers bathroom, separate massage room and cinema room. Perhaps most striking of all is the hatch that can be lowered 90 degrees to act as a balcony hovering directly over the waves.

There are also accommodations onboard to cater for a crew of up to 28.

Luxury yacht Azteca is powered by two Caterpillar 3516B-CHD engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 16.5 knots and cruise comfortably at 15 knots. She can achieve a range of 6,000 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 12 knots.

As the largest CRN yacht ever built, the 124 needed her own special operating structure to be built. Measuring 95 metres long and 25 metres high, the 2,660 square-metre structure becomes the biggest in the production facility.