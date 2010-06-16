Thetis is a distinctly shaped and conspicuously elegant mega yacht built into a welded-steel hull of 50 meters. The great onboard luxury and comfort is the result of combining high quality and technology with functionality.

She offers spacious and elegant accommodation for twelve guests in six cabins. The full beam Owners suite is located on main deck. One full beam VIP suite and four guest cabins are located on lower deck.

This state of the art mega-yacht is fitted with two powerful Caterpillar engines, of 2.250Hp each, generating a cruising speed of about 16 knots.

The estimated range, when cruising at the economical speed of 12 knots is approximately 5.400n.m.