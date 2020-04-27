Azucar is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Azucar measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Azucar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Azucar also features naval architecture by William Garden and Gregory Marshall .

Model

Azucar is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Azucar has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Azucar is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Azucar measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Azucar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Azucar also features naval architecture by William Garden and Gregory Marshall .

Model

Azucar is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Azucar has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Azucar has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

Accommodation

Azucar accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Azucar has a hull NB of 1502.