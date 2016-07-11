Azul 5 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by AB Yachts.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Azul 5 measures 28.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.14 feet and a beam of 6.63 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 80 tonnes.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by AB Yachts.

Model

Azul 5 is a semi-custom AB 92 model.

Other yachts based on this AB 92 semi-custom model include: Anthea, Silver Mama, Blue Angel .

Performance and Capabilities

Azul 5 has a top speed of 58.00 knots and a cruising speed of 47.00 knots. She is powered by 3512b caterpillar engines

Azul 5 has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Azul 5 accommodates up to 8 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.