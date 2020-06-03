Azure Sky is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by SES Yachts.

Azure Sky is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by SES Yachts.

Design

Azure Sky measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 135 tonnes.

Azure Sky has a GRP / wood hull with a GRP / wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by SES Yachts.

Azure Sky also features naval architecture by SES Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Azure Sky has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Azure Sky has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Azure Sky accommodates up to 10 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.