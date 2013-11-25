M/Y Azzam, the largest Superyacht in the world at 180 metres, was launched by Lurssen, the world's leading shipyard for large luxury yacht building.

A world-class team was personally assembled and directed in all areas of development of this sophisticated project by Eng. Mubarak Saad al Ahbabi. Under his instruction and leadership Azzam was developed from her original concept with the overall requirements in regard to general layout, performance, size and exterior style.

The brief was to build a luxurious large yacht which featured a timeless and innovative design that could travel at high speed even in warm and shallow waters while still providing sophisticated and luxurious accommodation for its guests.

Under Eng. Mubarak Saad al Ahbabi's guidance, Azzam's technical engineering was developed by Lurssen, her exterior design by Nauta Yachts and her interior styling by Christophe Leoni, creating what is, undoubtedly, the most challenging and complex yacht ever built.

Azzam breaks new ground in many ways, in terms of her technology, dimensions and performance. As well as being the largest yacht in the world at an unprecedented 180 metres and still being able to reach top speeds of over 30 knots, she also adds another record in regards to building time having spent a mere three years in build following one year of engineering.

Azzam truly represents a milestone in not only Lurssen's history but yachting history as well.