Azzura is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Azzura measures 29.26 feet in length and has a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Azzura has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Doug Peterson.

Her interior design is by Peter Sijm.

Azzura also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.

Performance and Capabilities

Azzura has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Azzura has a fuel capacity of 4,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Azzura accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Azzura has a hull NB of 397.