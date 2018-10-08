B-Juled is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Ocean Alexander.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

B-Juled measures 26.14 metres in length and has a beam of 6.12 feet.

Accommodation

B-Juled accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.