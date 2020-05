Baboon is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by FEAB Marstrandsverken in Marstrand, Sweden.

Design

Baboon measures 62.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 444 tonnes.

Baboon has a steel hull with a steel / teak superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lars Johansson.

Baboon also features naval architecture by Lars Johansson.

Other Specifications

Baboon has a hull NB of 191.