Length 35.66m
Year 2007

Bac O Booc

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Bac O Booc is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Bilgin Yachts, in Turkey.

Design

Bac O Booc measures 35.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.24 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes.

Bac O Booc also features naval architecture by Kerim Demir.

Performance and Capabilities

Bac O Booc has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Bac O Booc accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.01m

crew:

-

draft:

2.24m
