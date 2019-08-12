Bac O Booc is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Bilgin Yachts, in Turkey.

Design

Bac O Booc measures 35.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.24 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes.

Bac O Booc also features naval architecture by Kerim Demir.

Performance and Capabilities

Bac O Booc has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Bac O Booc accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.