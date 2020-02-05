We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Bac O Booc
2000|
Motor Yacht
Bac O Booc is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Oceanfast and most recently refitted in 2010.
Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.
Design
Bac O Booc measures 26.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.
Bac O Booc has a GRP hull.Her exterior design is by Austal.
Her interior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.
Performance and Capabilities
Bac O Booc has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.
Bac O Booc has a fuel capacity of 8,857 litres, and a water capacity of 3,085 litres.
Accommodation
Bac O Booc accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Bac O Booc flies the flag of the United States.