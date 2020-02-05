Bac O Booc is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Oceanfast and most recently refitted in 2010.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Bac O Booc measures 26.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Bac O Booc has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Austal.

Her interior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Bac O Booc has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Bac O Booc has a fuel capacity of 8,857 litres, and a water capacity of 3,085 litres.

Accommodation

Bac O Booc accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bac O Booc flies the flag of the United States.