Bacarella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Bacarella measures 59.74 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 10.80 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Bacarella has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Geoff Van Aller.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Bannenberg & Rowell is an award-winning superyacht design studio based in Fulham , the direct descendent of the Jon Bannenberg studio established in the early 1960s.

Bacarella also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Bacarella has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bacarella has a fuel capacity of 199,213 litres, and a water capacity of 24,084 litres.

Accommodation

Bacarella accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bacarella is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T040.

Bacarella is an ABS class yacht.