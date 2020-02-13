Bacchanal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Bacchanal measures 47 metres in length and has a beam of 9.1 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Bacchanal has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bacchanal accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bacchanal has a hull NB of FB703.