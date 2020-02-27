Bacchanal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Benetti.

Bacchanal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Bacchanal measures 34.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 254 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bacchanal has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Bacchanal also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Bacchanal has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bacchanal has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bacchanal accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bacchanal has a hull NB of BC25.

Bacchanal is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.