Bacchus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sovereign Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Design

Bacchus measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 147 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bacchus has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Sovereign Yachts.

Bacchus also features naval architecture by Warwick Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Bacchus has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bacchus has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bacchus accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bacchus flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.