Bacchus
2007|
Motor Yacht
Bacchus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sovereign Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.
Design
Bacchus measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 147 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Bacchus has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her interior design is by Sovereign Yachts.
Bacchus also features naval architecture by Warwick Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Bacchus has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Bacchus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sovereign Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.
Design
Bacchus measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 147 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Bacchus has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her interior design is by Sovereign Yachts.
Bacchus also features naval architecture by Warwick Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Bacchus has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Bacchus has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,700 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Bacchus accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Bacchus flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.