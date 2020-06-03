Bad Girl is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Brooke Marine .

Bad Girl is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Brooke Marine .

Design

Bad Girl measures 56.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 9.70 metres.

Bad Girl has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Luigi Sturchio.

Bad Girl also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Bad Girl has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Bad Girl has a fuel capacity of 106,000 litres, and a water capacity of 26,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bad Girl accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.